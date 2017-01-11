The curious connection between autism and cancer

Five years ago, on Charlie Ryan’s second birthday, a big lump mysteriously formed on the side of his abdomen. At the emergency room his parents took him to, doctors suggested the lump was a hernia caused by some unknown trauma, and referred the family to a surgeon. The surgeon told them it was a benign tumor, and sent them home.

Charlie already had a host of medical issues. He’d been born with an abnormally large head and other features of autism, including being nonverbal. Now this.

Like many a baffled and worried parent, his mother, Autumn Ryan, turned to Google, typing in Charlie’s ailments and coming up with a possible cause: a mutation in PTEN, a gene that reins in cell growth. Further searching led her to websites dedicated to families whose children have PTEN mutations. It all looked familiar — and worrisome. “I read stories of little boys who haven’t lived, descriptions of these children with a multitude of bumps all over their bodies,” Ryan recalls. “I was freaked out.”

Two years later, after visits to multiple doctors and the nine months it took for his genetic test to be analyzed, her hunch proved right. Charlie has a mutation in PTEN. Ryan immediately faxed the results to Charis Eng, a PTEN expert at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, whose name she had come across in her research. A few months later, the family made their first trip from their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to see Eng and her colleague, autism expert Thomas Frazier. Together, Eng and Frazier have treated more than two dozen children like Charlie — who all have PTEN mutations, autism and large heads.

In Eng, Ryan finally found someone who understood Charlie’s condition. “It’s like going to the person who has all the knowledge in the world, and you can ask her any question,” Ryan says of Eng.

Eng was first and foremost a cancer geneticist, and stumbled upon PTEN-linked autism through her work in that field. In 1997, she discovered the genetic root of Cowden syndrome, a rare condition characterized by tumor-like growths and a high lifetime risk of many cancers. Following people with the syndrome, as well as their unaffected family members, she noticed that a few relatives of people with Cowden syndrome have an autism diagnosis. She thought little of it; it was probably a coincidence. But then Eng noticed a few more children with autism in the families. And then a few more. “We started going, ‘Huh, how come there’s all this autism in the family members?’” she recalls.

Photograph by Fletcher Ryan

Curious to see if this trend was more than a fluke, Eng teamed up in 2004 with Merlin Butler, a clinical geneticist at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. Eng and Butler screened 18 children with an autism diagnosis and macrocephaly, because enlarged head size is a hallmark of both Cowden syndrome and autism. They found that 3 of the 18 children have mutations in PTEN. Mutations in PTEN have been linked to dozens of cancers, but the gene had never before been shown to have any effect on social skills or behavior. “Wow,” Eng recalls thinking. “PTEN plays a role in a neurodevelopmental disorder, too.”

The finding was so unexpected that it was a tough sell. The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine both rejected the paper. “They didn’t believe us,” says Eng, now head of the Cleveland Clinic’s Genomic Medicine Institute. “Their reaction was: ‘It’s a cancer gene. How can this be?’”

To Eng, it was perfectly plausible that a mutation in the gene could lead to autism as well as to the many cancers of Cowden syndrome. Cancer arises when PTEN mutations release their brake on cell growth and proliferation, and cells grow out of control. When PTEN mutations cause an overgrowth of nerve fibers in the brain, Eng reasoned, they might instead lead to autism.

The Journal of Medical Genetics ultimately published the study in 2005. Other groups soon confirmed the findings, and today the subtype of autism with PTEN mutations and macrocephaly — called PTEN-ASD — is estimated to represent up to 2 percent of all autism cases.

The unexpected connection between cancer and autism isn’t limited to PTEN. In the past decade, many cellular pathways involved in cancer have been found to overlap with those implicated in autism, and dozens of genes have been linked to both.

“We didn’t know, when we started out, how [the autism genes] would look,” says Michael Wigler, a molecular biologist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York who became involved in autism research after 25 years as a cancer scientist. “It turns out that they are all over the place,” says Wigler. “The body doesn’t invent each cellular system from scratch.”

The findings have sparked investigations into whether autism treatments can piggyback off of approved cancer drugs that target specific genes. They also raise concerns that Charlie and other children with autism who have mutations in known cancer genes might be at increased risk for developing malignancies. So far, scientists have no concrete answers to address this worry. “We’ve barely scratched the surface,” says Eng.