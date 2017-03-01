Autism’s hidden habit

New numbers:

For much of the 20th century, most of those who received an autism diagnosis were on the severe end of the spectrum. In this largely nonverbal population, addiction seemed unlikely. But in 1994, when the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” added Asperger syndrome as a category, the spectrum extended to people who had much more opportunity to access alcohol and other drugs. Still, for years, the assumption remained that addiction was one concern the autism community could safely ignore.

When Espen Arnevik reviewed the literature for a paper he published last year, he found only 18 studies that looked at the overlap between autism and addiction. Each of them looked mainly at select samples — such as people being treated for addiction, or those caught up in the criminal justice system — rather than at the general population.

Arnevik found that the combined prevalence of alcoholism and addiction in people with autism ranged from 0.7 percent to 36 percent. Because the data were so varied, the range couldn’t be narrowed down any further. Overall, however, “most studies suggest a significantly lower prevalence than in the general population,” says Arnevik, associate professor of psychology at the University of Oslo in Norway. In the United States, the lifetime prevalence of alcoholism is 14 percent; for other substance addictions, the figure hovers around 2 to 3 percent (there is some overlap between these groups).

Given the prevailing impression that addiction is uncommon among people with autism, the findings of the Swedish study came as a surprise to many. The study analyzed national health registry records of the 1.3 million Swedes who were born between 1973 and 2009, and identified 26,986 people diagnosed with autism. The researchers also determined how many of those with autism had an additional diagnosis of intellectual disability, substance use disorder or ADHD.

Overall, an autism diagnosis doubles the risk of addiction, the researchers found. Elevated risk is concentrated among those with an IQ of 100 or above. But across the spectrum, ADHD is a great multiplier of risk: Among those with autism and intellectual disability, having ADHD increases the risk of addiction fourfold; among those with an IQ in the typical range or above, ADHD increases the risk eightfold.

Parents and siblings of people with autism also have a higher risk of addiction, suggesting a genetic link.

These findings don’t necessarily conflict with earlier data showing lower addiction risk among people with autism, says Paul Lichtenstein, professor of genetic epidemiology at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, who worked on the study. The main takeaway, he says, is that risk varies with level of intellectual ability. Previous research often included a much higher proportion of people with intellectual disability, which would have skewed the results.

On the other hand, autism is often diagnosed later in Sweden than in the U.S., and the proportion of people at the milder end of the spectrum may be higher. That may cause the increase in addiction risk to look larger than it is, notes Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, associate professor of psychiatry at Columbia University. “I would want to see whether this paper’s findings hold up when [autism] follows the typical pattern of relatively early recognition, rather than quite late diagnosis.” Another possibility: Given the wide variety of people on the spectrum, it is possible that some types of autism raise risk, whereas others lower it.

The Swedish finding comes as less of a surprise to people with autism. Matthew Tinsley, now 55, had always looked to alcohol and prescription drugs to reduce his anxiety. Tinsley is author of “Asperger Syndrome and Alcohol: Drinking to Cope,” one of the few books on this subject. (He has been sober since 2004.) From an early age, he would take his mother’s anxiety medications when he felt overwhelmed. “I found being amongst groups of people very stressful,” he says.

In college, he discovered that alcohol also helped ease socializing. “Everyone else is drinking, it’s socially acceptable, and if you drink, you fit in because everyone else is doing it,” he says. “It took the edge off.” By the time he was in his 40s, Tinsley adds, he was drinking “lethal” amounts of alcohol: 3 liters of gin every day. This led to cirrhosis, and he entered rehab in 2004. As in Stoner’s case, his autism diagnosis in 2005 came as a relief. Once he realized there was an explanation for his sensory and social difficulties, he began to be kinder to himself and found healthier ways of coping.

The link between autism and addiction is also unsurprising to clinicians who work with people on the spectrum. Valerie Gaus, a psychologist in the New York City area, says of her clients with autism who have drinking or drug problems, many of the older ones turn to alcohol, whereas the younger ones tend to use marijuana.

Eric Hollander has seen a similar pattern. However, he says he treats more behavioral addictions, such as gambling. “I work with a lot of people with [autism] who have all kinds of impulsive behaviors,” says Hollander, director of the Autism and Obsessive Compulsive Spectrum Program at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. “In fact, that’s one of the main targets when people come in for treatment. Either they’re out of control in terms of shopping on the internet or gaming, or they’re just addicted to the internet.”

Hollander has looked at similarities between obsessive compulsive disorder, addiction, and the impulsive and compulsive behaviors that occur in people with autism. He proposes that these conditions, all characterized by repetitive thought and behavior, should be grouped together as ‘obsessive compulsive spectrum disorders’ in the diagnostic guidelines.

Impulsivity — acting quickly without thinking — and compulsivity, or being unable to stop an activity once it has started, are both problems of self-control, or ‘executive function.’ Impulsivity is strongly linked with the risk for becoming addicted; addiction is defined as compulsive drug use that persists despite negative consequences. People with autism show signs of both impulsivity and compulsivity. For example, they frequently engage in repetitive, compulsive behaviors — dubbed ‘stimming’ — to address either a lack of sensory stimulation or a surfeit of it. In the case of addiction, different types of addictive drugs can enhance or reduce sensation.

Tanea Paterson, a mother of two who lives in New Zealand, used drugs to deal with social stress, but also to cope with her sensory problems. A mixture of heroin and other illegal opioids, her drug of choice, “wound down my senses to a more bearable level,” she says. Using drugs also gave Paterson routines, she says. “They were predictable in an unpredictable world.”

Paterson kicked her addiction more than 10 years ago, but didn’t find out she has autism until 2015. Her son had previously been diagnosed with autism, and she convinced the therapist who had helped him to evaluate her. For Paterson, too, the diagnosis brought relief: “It was a lifting of so much guilt and shame in many, many ways,” she says.

Paterson had been bullied and excluded as a teenager before she found peers who used marijuana and were more accepting. In this group, she felt safer, she says. Others with autism and addiction also report that drug culture helps them feel accepted: Unusual behavior is expected when people are high, so they don’t stand out.